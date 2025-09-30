Home / Entertainment

Madonna makes painful confession about 'suicidal' thoughts

Madonna opens up about suicidal feelings during custody fight for her son Rocco Ritchie

  By Hafsa Noor
Madonna has made a heartbreaking confession about “suicidal” thoughts during her custody battle over son Rocco Ritchie.

The Like A Virgin crooner got candid about her mental health struggles, admitting that her custody issues made her suicidal.

During a two-hour conversation with On Purpose with Jay Shetty, Madonna revealed, “There were moments in my life I wanted to cut my arms off. I actually contemplated suicide. I would say probably one of the most painful moments in my life where I honestly couldn’t see the forest for the trees.”

She added, “Even though my marriage didn’t work out. I mean a lot of people’s marriages don’t work out. They marry the wrong people. They’re not aligned. They’re not meant for each other. Someone trying to take my child away from me was like, they might as well just kill me. That’s really how I was thinking.”

The Grammy winner shared that she had been on tour at the time and had to perform on stage every night, but she would often find herself lying on the floor of her dressing room, overcome with emotion and sobbing.

As a result of her legal battle with former husband Guy Ritchie in 2016, her son Rocco was allowed to remain in London with his father.

To note, Madonna and Guy got divorced in 2008.

