Sean 'Diddy' Combs to serve 11 years in prison after prosecution's appeal  

Sean 'Diddy' Combs will reportedly spend over 11 years in prison after the United States of America's prosecution's emotional appeal.
On Tuesday, September 30, the U.S. federal prosecutors urged U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian to sentence the hip-hop mogul to more than 11 years in prison.
According to Reuters, the officials sought "at least 135 months' imprisonment" for Diddy and additionally demanded to pay a fine $500,000.
However, the judicial bench is due to announce the court verdict against the CEO of American record executive.
For those unaware, the disgraced musician has been facing serious charges, including sex trafficking and human racketeering, since his high-profile arrest in September last year.
He was also accused of arranging controversial parties, infamously known as "freak offs," involving several Hollywood celebrities, including his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, and others.
The 55-year-old rap icon has not pleaded guilty to all charges and is expected to appeal his conviction.
This update comes after Sean Diddy Combs' legal representatives requested the judge to impose a 14-month sentence, arguing Subramanian should not consider evidence of abuse by Combs of his former girlfriends because jurors acquitted him of coercing them into sex.
Notably, under such a sentence, the music mogul would be released by the end of the year because he would be credited for the time already spent at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre.
As of now, Sean Diddy Combs' legal team has yet to respond to the U.S. prosecutors' bombshell appeal.