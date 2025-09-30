Home / Sports

Iga Swiatek slams WTA schedule as ‘crazy,’ threatens to skip mandatory events

World No. 2 Iga Swiatek decides to prioritise health over rankings amid WTA's packed schedule

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Iga Swiatek slams WTA schedule as ‘crazy,’ threatens to skip mandatory events
Iga Swiatek slams WTA schedule as ‘crazy,’ threatens to skip mandatory events

Iga Swiatek spoke out against the “crazy” WTA schedule as she warned to skip mandatory health.

According to Sports Star, the world No. 2 on Monday, September 29, said that she might skip some upcoming mandatory events to prioritise her health after multiple top players suffered injuries at the China Open.

The six-time Grand Slam champion advanced into the round of the last 16 in Beijing after her opponent Camila Osorio retired in the second set following injury.

After the match the Polish player said, “I don’t know yet how my career is going to look like in a couple of years. Maybe I will have to choose some tournaments and skip them, even though they are mandatory. It’s just impossible to squeeze it into the schedule.”

“I think we have to be smart about it, not really, unfortunately, care about the rules and just think what’s healthy for us. The WTA, with these mandatory rules, made this pretty crazy for us. We have to be smart about it, not really unfortunately care about the rules, and think what's healthy for us. It's tough,” she added.

Before the Colombian, multiple players have been forced to retire from their matches at the China Open due to injuries. On Monday, France's Lois Boisson retired from her match, adding to the list of players who had to withdraw mid-match the previous day.

Jakub Mensik also pulled out of his quarterfinal match in the men's ATP 500 event in Beijing due to injury.

The Professional Tennis Players' Association in March sued tennis governing bodies over tight schedules that are not safe for players in response, the WTA called the lawsuit baseless.

You Might Like:

Djokovic to ‘fight for trophy’ at Shanghai Masters after US Open heartbreak

Djokovic to ‘fight for trophy’ at Shanghai Masters after US Open heartbreak
Novak Djokovic calls his future title fight with Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz ‘very difficult’

Chris Woakes retires from international cricket after remarkable career

Chris Woakes retires from international cricket after remarkable career
Chris Woakes represented England in 62 Tests, 122 ODIs and 33 T20 matches

Carlos Alcaraz reaches Japan Open final, joins Federer, Nadal in elite record

Carlos Alcaraz reaches Japan Open final, joins Federer, Nadal in elite record
Carlos Alcaraz is aiming to win his eight ATP title of the season, the most by any player this year

Lewis Hamilton mourns loss of his dog Roscoe in emotional tribute

Lewis Hamilton mourns loss of his dog Roscoe in emotional tribute
Lewis Hamilton famous pet Roscoe got seriously ill with pneumonia

When will Neymar return? Santos president Marcelo gives huge update

When will Neymar return? Santos president Marcelo gives huge update
Santos president Marcelo Teixeira shared major update about Neymar Jr's injury with his fans

Rory McIlroy, team Europe get Trump response to 'are you watching?' chant

Rory McIlroy, team Europe get Trump response to 'are you watching?' chant
Trump shows class with 4-word response to team Europe's taunts after Ryder Cup victory

Garbiñe Muguruza's pregnancy announcement gets love from Aryna Sabalenka

Garbiñe Muguruza's pregnancy announcement gets love from Aryna Sabalenka
Former world No. 1 Muguruza announces first pregnancy with a heartfelt social media post

Rory McIlroy slams ‘insane’ fan behaviour at Ryder Cup after wife left in tears

Rory McIlroy slams ‘insane’ fan behaviour at Ryder Cup after wife left in tears
Rory McIlroy speaks out against hostile crowd behaviour at the Ryder Cup after team Europe victory

US captain Keegan Bradley blames fan abuse for loss after Ryder Cup turns ugly

US captain Keegan Bradley blames fan abuse for loss after Ryder Cup turns ugly
Ryder Cup rocked by wave of fan abuse and unsportsmanlike behaviour, sparking backlash

India clinches Asia Cup 2025 in thrilling victory

India clinches Asia Cup 2025 in thrilling victory
India are the Asia Cup champions after beating Pakistan by 5-wickets

Tadej Pogacar successfully defends tittle at UCI Road World Championship

Tadej Pogacar successfully defends tittle at UCI Road World Championship
Tadej Pogacar has been the dominant figure in men's cycling over the past three seasons

Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica left in tears after brutal fan taunts at Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy’s wife Erica left in tears after brutal fan taunts at Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy was targeted with constant verbal abuse, including offensive chants directed at him and Erica