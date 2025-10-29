Entertainment

Who got eliminated on 'Dancing With the Stars' this week? See remaining competitors

Comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater hold the lowest total with 29 on Halloween night, but still remained safe

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Who got eliminated on Dancing With the Stars this week? See remaining competitors
Who got eliminated on 'Dancing With the Stars' this week? See remaining competitors

The highly popular “Dancing with the Stars” saw another surprising eviction following its Halloween-themed episode aired on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.

Jen Affleck and partner Jan Ravnik got eliminated after a sinister contemporary routine to Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do, getting a score of 34 from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and guest judge Cheryl Burke.

Both the evicted performers, including Ravnik and Afflect was consistently scoring low this season, though comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater hold the lowest total with 29 on Halloween night.

Affleck called the experience “everything” and started performing while recently giving birth in July made the experience “difficult but purposeful.”

Meanwhile, Ravnik expressed pride in Affleck despite getting confused by the judges’ scores and dismissed criticism from former pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Meanwhile, fans showered support, love and praised Affleck, calling her one of the “most mistreated contestants in the show’s 20-year history.”

Moreover, Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten were both notably absent from Halloween night, who missed the episode because of an injury during rehearsal.

Only rehearsal clips aired; however, the duo remained in the competition.

The remaining contestants on  'Dancing With The Stars' season 34 are:

  • Robert Irwin (with Witney Carson)
  • Jordan Chiles (with Ezra Sosa)
  • Alix Earle (with Val Chmerkovskiy)
  • Danielle Fishel (with Pasha Pashkov)
  • Elaine Hendrix (with Alan Bersten)
  • Andy Richter (with Emma Slater)
  • Dylan Efron (with Daniella Karagach)
  • Whitney Leavitt (with Mark Ballas)

Affleck and Ravnik’s departure leaves the competition tighter, as fans anticipates the next shocking elimination.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sabrina Carpenter puts Short n' Sweet concert on hold for Corey Fogelmanis

Sabrina Carpenter puts Short n' Sweet concert on hold for Corey Fogelmanis
The 'Taste' hitmaker and Corey Fogelmanis starred in Disney's hit show, 'Girl Meets World' in 2014

Taylor Swift suprises fans with 'Fate of Ophelia' acoustic version release

Taylor Swift suprises fans with 'Fate of Ophelia' acoustic version release
Taylor Swift releases surprise acoustic version of hit single 'Fate of Ophelia'

Selena Gomez celebrates ‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewal for season 6

Selena Gomez celebrates ‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewal for season 6
Selena Gomez cheers as the sixth season of 'Only Murders in the Building' set to film in London

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori 'outplays' Kim Kardashian with bold move

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori 'outplays' Kim Kardashian with bold move
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West finalized their messy divorce in 2022

Katy Perry makes Justin Trudeau go ‘crazy’ about her amid whirlwind romance

Katy Perry makes Justin Trudeau go ‘crazy’ about her amid whirlwind romance
The Lifetimes Tour hitmaker public confirmed dating Justin Trudeau last week at her birthday bash

Paris Hilton sends love to Britney Spears amid mental health turmoil

Paris Hilton sends love to Britney Spears amid mental health turmoil
Britney Spears was recently seen recklessly driving in a viral footage after ex-husband Kevin Federline made shocking claims about her

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding timeline revealed in surprising new report

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding timeline revealed in surprising new report
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift wedding's exciting plans unveiled by an inside source

Young Bleed dead? Rapper’s sister breaks silence amid speculation

Young Bleed dead? Rapper’s sister breaks silence amid speculation
The ‘Keep It Real’ rapper’s sister speaks out amid swirling rumors about his death

Sydney Sweeney flaunts hot figure in sizzling fit at SCAD Savannah Film Fest 2025

Sydney Sweeney flaunts hot figure in sizzling fit at SCAD Savannah Film Fest 2025
The ‘Christy’ actress turns heads in daring white ensemble as she receives prestigious award at the 2025 SCAD Savannah Film Festival

7 creepiest on-screen villains to watch out for this Halloween

7 creepiest on-screen villains to watch out for this Halloween
American horror psychological to Japanese vengeful spirit, here are some creepy villains haunting your screens

Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade's rekindled romance 'fully over'?

Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade's rekindled romance 'fully over'?
Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi broke up once again just weeks after rekindling romance

A$AP Rocky gets down on one knee for big proposal month after daughter's birth

A$AP Rocky gets down on one knee for big proposal month after daughter's birth
The ‘Praise the Lord’ rapper welcomed his third child and first daughter with his partner, Rihanna, last month