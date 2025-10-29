Who got eliminated on 'Dancing With the Stars' this week? See remaining competitors

The highly popular “Dancing with the Stars” saw another surprising eviction following its Halloween-themed episode aired on Tuesday, October 28, 2025.
Jen Affleck and partner Jan Ravnik got eliminated after a sinister contemporary routine to Taylor Swift’s Look What You Made Me Do, getting a score of 34 from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and guest judge Cheryl Burke.
Both the evicted performers, including Ravnik and Afflect was consistently scoring low this season, though comedian Andy Richter and partner Emma Slater hold the lowest total with 29 on Halloween night.
Affleck called the experience “everything” and started performing while recently giving birth in July made the experience “difficult but purposeful.”
Meanwhile, Ravnik expressed pride in Affleck despite getting confused by the judges’ scores and dismissed criticism from former pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy.
Meanwhile, fans showered support, love and praised Affleck, calling her one of the “most mistreated contestants in the show’s 20-year history.”
Moreover, Elaine Hendrix and partner Alan Bersten were both notably absent from Halloween night, who missed the episode because of an injury during rehearsal.
Only rehearsal clips aired; however, the duo remained in the competition.
The remaining contestants on 'Dancing With The Stars' season 34 are:
- Robert Irwin (with Witney Carson)
- Jordan Chiles (with Ezra Sosa)
- Alix Earle (with Val Chmerkovskiy)
- Danielle Fishel (with Pasha Pashkov)
- Elaine Hendrix (with Alan Bersten)
- Andy Richter (with Emma Slater)
- Dylan Efron (with Daniella Karagach)
- Whitney Leavitt (with Mark Ballas)
Affleck and Ravnik’s departure leaves the competition tighter, as fans anticipates the next shocking elimination.