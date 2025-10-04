Heidi Klum branded 'Bianca Censori 2.0' as she appears in naked dress at PFW

Heidi Klum turned heads at Paris Fashion Week as she stepped out in a daring bold dress alongside her lookalike daughter, Leni.
On Friday, October 3, the model attended the VETEMENTS Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week accompanied by her daughter, Leni Klum.
Before the runway began, the mother and daughter posed side by side, sporting matching grey and black outfits.
For the event, Klum wore an oversized, exaggerated suit jacket that grazed the floor.
She also wore pointed nude heels and accessorized the look with simple, black square-framed sunglasses and edgy silver grills.
Leni chose a modern black ensemble, a cropped button-down shirt and a satin midi skirt with raw edges, styled with classic pointed heels for understated polish.
Meanwhile, , the Project Runway host made a statement moment after posing for photos as she unveiled a daring gray sheer gown with lace detailing that perfectly contoured her frame.
The see-through design exuded high-fashion sensuality and unapologetic confidence.
Her bold look quickly sparked chatter on X (formerly Twitter), where users shared mixed reactions.
One stated, “Bianca Censori 2.0?”
Another stated, “She really needs to start acting her age. Not an attractive look.”’
The third slammed, “And what is this supposed to be, a brothel clothing show? These stars have no inhibitions anymore.”