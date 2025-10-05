Prince William announces 2025 Earthshot finalists with powerful message

The 2025 Earthshot Prize finalists are finally here!
In a new post shared on his and Princess Kate’s joint Instagram handle on Saturday, October 4, Prince William delivered a powerful message as he announced this year’s Earthshot finalists.
Marking five years of the impactful project, the Prince of Wales expressed, "As we reach the halfway point of the Earthshot decade, I am truly inspired by this year's Finalists, which embody the urgent optimism sitting right at the heart of our mission.”
He continued, “In just five years, The Earthshot Prize has shown that the answers to our planet’s greatest challenges not only already exist, but that they are firmly within our grasp.”
The future King went on to say that the initiative was launched because this “decade” matters, and that 2030 is a “threshold” by which future generations would judge us.
“I am deeply proud of what the Earthshot Prize has done in its first five years, and I’m enormously excited for the next five,” he added.
Prince William is set to travel to Brazil next month to award five deserving projects with a £1million grant as part of his 2025 Earthshot Prize.
2025 Earthshot Prize finalists:
Taking pride in announcing this year’s Earthshot finalists, Prince William unveiled the list in his Instagram post.
Clean our Air:
The City of Bogotá (@alcaldiabogota)
The City of Guangzhou
The State of Gujarat
Fix our Climate:
Barbados (@mamottley)
Form Energy (@formenergy)
Friendship (@friendshipngo)
Revive our Oceans:
Bonds for Ocean Conservation (@nature_org)
The High Seas Treaty (@highseasalliance)
Matter (@matter_hq)
Build a Waste-Free World:
ATRenew
Lagos Fashion Week (@lagosfashionweekofficial)
Quay Quarter Tower (@quayquartersydney)
Protect and Restore Nature:
re:green (@go_re.green)
Tropical Forest Forever Facility
Tenure Facility (@tenurefacility