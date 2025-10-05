Fox officially cancels 'The Great North' after 5 seasons

Fox has officially confirmed the cancellation of animated comedy The Great North after its fifth season, marking an end to the show’s run on the network.
Executive produced by Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, and Loren Bouchard, the 20th TV Animation series ended two weeks ago.
President of Fox Entertainment Michael Thorn expressed gratitude to fans for showing support over the years and praising their work, stating, “We’re so grateful for everything Wendy, Lizzie, Loren and the amazing cast and crew put into The Great North.”
“It’s difficult to say goodbye, but we’re thankful for the five hilarious seasons the show brought to Animation Domination,” Michale added.
The cancellation comes after Fox’s 2025 series shake-up, which saw the end of Rescue HI-Surf, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and The Cleaning Lady.
Meanwhile , the accused remains on hold with the possibility of returning as an event series.
Previously, The Great North cancellation was hinted at when it was excluded from Fox’s April mega-deal extending The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and the returning American Dad!. With renewals of Krapopolis and Grimsburg.
The iconic The Great North was Produced by the Molyneux sisters and Minty Lewis, the Tobin family in Alaska, led by single dad Beef (Nick Offerman) and his kids Judy (Jenny Slate), Wolf (Will Forte), Ham (Paul Rust), and Moon (Aparna Nancherla).
Additionally, Judy sought advice from her boss Alyson (Megan Mullally) and her Northern Lights-appearing imaginary friend, Alanis Morissette.