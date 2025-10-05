Sabrina Carpenter lights up 2025 ACL Fest with Shania Twain, sparks fan frenzy

The stage exudes pure glamour and talent when Sabrina Carpenter and Shania Twain join forces.
At the 2025 Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival on the American Express stage, the Manchild hitmaker headlined the Saturday, October 4, show, where she surprised the crowd with a special guest mid-performance.
In a video shared online, the Espresso crooner was filmed sharing the stage with Shania Twain, sparking a frenzy among fans as they belted out an exciting collab.
For the esteemed event, Carpenter looked stunning in a yellow top with a knot at front, which she paired with navy blue shorts and knee-high boots.
Meanwhile, the Any Man of Mine singer dazzled in a shimmery black bodysuit, pairing it with a matching hat and boots, serving cowgirl looks.
The video featured the iconic singers electrifying the audience by performing on Twain’s hit track That Don’t Impress Me Much.
During the thrilling concert, Sabrina Carpenter also performed her multiple smash hit songs, including Tears and Don’t Smile.
Fans’ reaction:
Witnessing Sabrina Carpenter and Shania Twain teaming up for the exciting performance, fans could not stop themselves from gushing over the duo.
On Instagram, one of the fans excitedly exclaimed, “OMG,” while a second gave a nod to the act, writing, “OHHH YESSSSS.”
A third added, “It’s absolutely mesmerizing seeing Sabrina Carpenter joining stage with legend Shania Twain.”
Notably, Sabrina Carpenter’s ACL concert comes just days before the Taste singer is set to kick off her Short n’ Sweet tour’s final leg in North American on October 23 in Pittsburgh.