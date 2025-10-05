Scooter Braun finds 'real' love with Sydney Sweeney: Report

Scooter Braun opened up about his relationship with actress Sydney Sweeney, just as his longtime rival Taylor Swift dominates the charts with her latest album.
As per Page Six, the Anyone But You singer and the record executive are enjoying budding romance after hitting it off at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Italy over the summer and have been inseparable since.
“He really, really likes her,” a source said after he attended her star-studded 28th birthday bash in Los Angeles.
The tipster revealed that the couple have “never” heard Braun sound like he likes someone like this.
Wearing a sparkling silver mini dress inspired by Britney Spears’ Circus era, Sweeney shone at her birthday bash among friends decked out as astronauts, aliens, and Star Wars icons.
Braun was shown at the event in a Jedi knight getup, still, an attendee observed that the two showed little sign of couple-like behavior at the party.
“It was a huge party and there were so many people there,” said the guest, who’s worked with Sweeney. “She’s very private.”
To note, the celebration was among several recent public outings for Sweeney and Braun, who met at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding earlier this year.
Despite, Taylor Swift appearing to reference their past feud in a new song, Braun seems unfazed — too busy doting on his younger girlfriend.