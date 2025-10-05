Sean 'Diddy' Combs hit with new allegations after 50-month prison sentence

Sean “Diddy” Comb is facing fresh allegations after he was sentenced to 50 months in prison following being convicted on two prostitution-related charges back in July.
As per Radaronline, a man claiming to be a former intern for the Bad Boy Recorder has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court.
The plaintiff, who identified as John Doe alleged that he was drugged and sexually assaulted at a 2014 after-party hosted by the rapper — and later learned he was HIV-positive.
Doe claimed that the ordeal caused "severe emotional and psychological distress" and filed a lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of sexual assault, sexual battery, and seeking additional unspecified damages.
In response, Combs' legal team refuted the accusations, calling them part of an ongoing campaign of lies against the embattled rapper.
A spokesperson said: "As we've said before, Mr. Combs cannot respond to every new publicity stunt, even in response to claims that are facially ridiculous or demonstrably false. Mr. Combs and his legal team have full confidence in the facts and the integrity of the judicial process. In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone — man or woman, adult or minor."
Notably, the new revelation came after Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison and fined $500,000 after being found guilty on two felony counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.