Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau romance buzz heats up after new details emerge

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have sparked a storm of speculation amid whispers of late-night calls, playful texts, and growing chemistry.
As per Dailymail, a source close to the rumoured couple, the Dark Horse singer and the former-Canadian Prime Minister are said to be smitten with each other and eager to make the most of her tour breaks to spend more time together.
“Katy is very, very interested in him,” the source said.
The tipster added, “She says he's a real catch, a high-quality guy. She keeps a lot of details to herself, but she clearly still likes him a lot.”
According to a source the couple also discussed their daily lives, their children, and their hopes to spend more time together in person soon.
“They just are so busy and in different cities, so they aren't physically together,” the insider said, adding, “But if there's anyone worth having a long-distance relationship with, it's him. She likes him a lot. He likes her a lot. I'd even say they're enamored.”
The source continued, “She's actually a pretty good texter. And if she's interested in someone like she is with him, she'll take the time to wish him good morning or see how his day went. She's good like that.”
Perry’s packed tour schedule leaves her about three months before she can visit Trudeau, with an insider noting, “She’s still very busy — time will tell what happens.”
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau ignited a social media frenzy in July after being spotted dining together in Montreal, chatting for hours over seafood.