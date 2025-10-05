Home / Entertainment

Rihanna celebrates A$AP Rocky’s big milestone in first outing after 3rd baby

The ‘Unapologetic’ hitmaker radiates post-pregnancy glow in first appearance after welcoming baby no. 3 with beau A$AP Rocky

  • By Sidra Khan
Rihanna radiated glow and smiles in her latest outing!

In her first appearance after welcoming third child, the Diamonds crooner marked her beau A$AP Rocky’s milestone 37th birthday.

On Friday evening, the Unapologetic singer was photographed in West Hollywood, California, smiling brightly as she arrived to celebrate her partner’s special day.

For the event, Rihanna slipped into a black leather jacket, which she paired with black pants with feathered hems.

She completed her look by pairing the outfit with matching black heels and chic glasses, wearing her black locks in curls with a middle part.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old American rapper and actor rocked a tan trench coat with matching pants and a tie, as he sported a pair of stylish sunglasses.

The lovebirds were captured leaving the party in their luxurious Rolls-Royce, with the Umbrella hitmaker radiating the post-partum glow.

About Rihanna and A$AP Rocky:

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky first confirmed their romance in May 2021 after appearing on the rapper’s 2020 track Believe It.

The couple welcomed their first child, son RZA Athelston Mayers on May 13, 2022, and their second child, son Riot Rose Mayers on August 1, 2023.

In May, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala, and welcomed their third child and first daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, on September 12.

