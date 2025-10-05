Cruz Beckham’s girlfriend Jackie responds to troll over their huge age gap

Jackie Apostel is finally addressing her huge age gap with Cruz Beckham.
Ever since the lovebirds began dating last year, fans cannot stop talking about their notable ten-year age difference, and now, the 30-year-old songwriter has finally broken silence on her romance with the 20-year-old son of Victoria and David Beckham.
On Friday, Victoria shared a moving post on Instagram, paying a heartwarming tribute to her family for their love and unwavering support as she debuted her fashion label’s Spring-Summer 2026 collection at this year’s Paris Fashion Week.
With a caption that stated, “I love you all so much… I couldn’t do it without you! xx,” the former Spice Girls alum posted a group photo that included Vogue’s former editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham, children – Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven – and Cruz’s girlfriend Jackie Apostel.
Shortly after the English fashion designer shared the post, a fan troll commented on Cruz and Jackie’s romance, calling it “weird.”
“Why is a 29 year old dating a 20 that’s just weird . I’m taking about Jackie dating Cruz,” they wrote.
Reacting to the comment, Jackie Apostel replied, “Because he's kind, funny, smart, caring, driven, mature, talented, loyal, and also quite handsome.”
Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel began dating in June 2024 after being first spotted together at Glastonbury music festival.