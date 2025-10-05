Key witness in Diddy case shows unbelievable ‘empathy’ for him after sentence

In a surprising turn of events, a key witness in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering case has expressed unbelievable “empathy” for the rapper after he was sentenced to 50 months in prison.
Speaking to TMZ and the Daily Mail after the disgraced rapper received the verdict on his prostitution-related charges, Sharay Hayes – famously known as “The Punisher” and witness against Diddy – said he feels empathy for him.
Sharing his thoughts on the verdict, Hayes said he first thought the Last Night rapper’s four-year sentence was too harsh, but changed his mind after Judge Arun Subramanian explained the prison term, five years of supervised release, and $500,000 fine.
"I don't want to invalidate anything the victims went through, and I have been thinking of [Casandra “Cassie” Ventura]. This is a man who did terrible things,” he stated.
Continuing his statement, he then expressed feeling “sorry” toward Diddy, saying, "But the world is so harsh because everybody thinks his remorse is not real. This guy's life — his fall from grace — is a devastating circumstance. I have a ton of empathy, and I actually feel very sorry for the guy."
"I believe there's a genuine remorse," Hayes further noted.
Sean "Diddy" Combs was sentenced to 50 months in prison and fined $500,000 on two felony counts on Friday, October 3, 2025.