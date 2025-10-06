Sabrina Carpenter drops jaws in retro Americana look at 2025 ACL Fest: SEE

Whether it’s music or fashion, Sabrina Carpenter knows how to slay!
At the first weekend of the 2025 Austin City Limits (ACL) Music Festival, the Manchild hitmaker headlined the show with her power-packed performance.
For the dazzling event, the Grammy winner revived retro Americana glamour, dropping jaws in a yellow-and-white gingham button-up shirt tied at the waist, paired with glittery dark blue high-waisted shorts.
The Espresso crooner served country chic vibes by completing her ensemble with a matching yellow, handkerchief-style headscarf.
Meanwhile, her shimmery, see-through tights and white boots perfectly blended classic fashion with modern pop glamour.
Taking to Instagram on Sunday, October 5, Carpenter shared a carousel of mesmerizing glimpses from the electrifying concert, calling it “a perfect night.”
“ACL weekend 1. @aclfestival. Crowd of my dreams. Shania of my dreams. Djo of my dreams,” she captioned, adding, “what a perfect night. thank you all so much for coming out and singing loudlyyy just how i like it.”
Fans’ reaction:
Sabrina Carpenter’s glam look quickly sparked exciting reactions from fans, who flooded the comments section gushing over her.
“THE OUTFIT OMG?!?” exclaimed one, while another praised, “Flawless baby.”
A third added, “the gingham outfit im obsessed.”
Meanwhile, a fourth expressed, “Absolutely stunning and beautiful Sabrina.”
Sabrina Carpenter is set to kick off her Short n’ Sweet tour’s final leg in North American on October 23 in Pittsburgh, United States.