Taylor Swift pays homage to Travis Kelce romance in THESE 'Life of a Showgirl' songs

Here's a list of all the songs about Travis Kelce in Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl' album

  By Hafsa Noor
Taylor Swift spills Travis Kelce romance in THESE ‘Life of a Showgirl’ songs
Taylor Swift spills Travis Kelce romance in THESE ‘Life of a Showgirl’ songs

Taylor Swift subtly flaunts her love for Travis Kelce in her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

From bold lyrics to emotional ballads, Swifties are decoding every line for clues about the Grammy winner’s NFL fiancé.

Here are six tracks on the album that seem to include nods to Travis.

The Fate of Ophelia:

The album starts with The Fate of Ophelia, a song where Taylor Swift sings about someone (believed to be Travis) saving her from a terrible fate, inspired by the story of Ophelia from Shakespeare's Hamlet.

In one hook of the track, she says "Keep it 100," a phrase often used by her fiancé, before continuing, "Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes."

Opalite:

Taylor Swift has given a heartfelt nod to Travis Kelce’s October birthstone with the title of third single, Opalite.

She sings about previously being "sleepless in the onyx night. But now the sky is opalite / Oh my lord, never met no one like you before.”

Eldest Daughter:


The fifth track single, Eldest Daughter, Taylor Swift sings about finding love she thought she’ll never find, hinting at finding true love, Travis Kelce.

In one chorus, the Grammy winner sings, “When you found me I said I was busy / That was a lie. When I said I don’t believe in marriage that was a lie / Every eldest daughter was the first lamb to the slaughter.”

She further sang, “Every youngest child felt they were raised up in the wild / But now you’re home."

It is pertinent to note that the American singer is an elder daughter, while her fiance fiancé is a younger child.

Wi$h Li$t:


In Wi$h Li$t, Taylor Swift seemingly sings about exchanging her rich lifestyle to live a simple life with Travis Kelce.

She sings, “I just want you / Have a couple kids, got the whole block lookin’ like you / We tell the world to leave us the f--- alone … and they do / Wow / Got me dreamin’ ’bout a driveway with a basketball hoop / Boss up, settle down, got a wishlist / I just want you.”

Wood:


Swifties suggest that Wood is a flirty song with hidden meanings, where Taylor Swift seems to talk about finding true love with Travis Kelce after having bad luck in past relationships.

"Girls I don’t need to catch the bouquet, mm / To know a hard rock is on the way / And baby, I’ll admit I’ve been a little superstitious / The curse on me was broken by your magic wand / Seems to me that you and me, we make our own luck,” she sings.

Honey:


Taylor Swift starts the track 11, Honey, by singing that someone can called her “honey” because she's the one they really want.

Seemingly hinting at the nickname given by the footballer, she sings, “But you touch my face / Redefine all of those blues / When you say honey.”

To note, the lovebirds announced their engagement on August 26, 2025.

