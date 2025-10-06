Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift dishes on sweet chat with Ed Sheeran at Selena Gomez's wedding

  By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Taylor Swift has revealed her heartwarming chat with Ed Sheeran at their “best friend” Selena Gomez’s wedding.

During an appearance on the U.K.’s Hits Radio Breakfast Show, the pop icon revealed that she met the Shape of You crooner in Santa Barbara, California on September 27.

She said, "I saw [Sheeran] last weekend, actually, at a wedding of one of our best friends. We were just talking about how much we love when he came out onstage with me at Wembley during the Eras Tour.”

Taylor recalled Ed’s appearance at her London concert in 2024, during which they performed their track, End Game.

"There's really like a sort of strange mind-meld thing that happens between us two, and we've always had it. We always will,” she added.

Taylor also revealed if her close pal will be singing at her wedding with Travis Kelce.

The Lover hitmaker noted, “Oh, it would be hard to keep him from it, I think. That’s the thing, he’s like, ‘I’m always being asked to sing at weddings.’ It’s like, 'Ed, if there is a stage, you know you’ll be on it.' He knows what people want, and he wants to give people what they want.”

The duo became close friends in 2012 after Ed served as the opening performer on Taylor’s Red Tour.

