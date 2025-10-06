Home / Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney spills on secret practice to bring her characters to life

Sydney Sweeney makes big revelation about her acting practices at the 2025 Hamptons International Film Festival

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Sydney Sweeney spills on secret practice to bring her characters to life


Sydney Sweeney has revealed her distinguished practice of molding herself into a variety of characters.

At the 2025 Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) over the weekend – where she received the prestigious Achievement in Acting award for her upcoming film Christy – the 28-year-old actress opened up about her secret practice that brings her every character to life.

Speaking with HIFF Chief Creative Officer David Nugent during a post-screening Q&A session about her performance in the forthcoming biographical sports drama film, in which she portrays real-life boxer Christy Martin, Sweeney described working in the movie as “a really powerful experience.”

Sharing how Christy Martin’s presence on set helped her understand the character better, the Immaculate actress said, “She kind of became my best friend. Having her with us was a really powerful experience.”

"I've never had the person who I'm portraying watch me. You're never really sure what they're thinking. But as it went on, I just wanted her there the entire time because I was able to study her and listen to her and have her thoughts and opinions there whenever I needed,” she added.

The actress then revealed her secret practice to get into the characters, saying, "I try to lose myself completely for a role, so I try not to carry any of my own stuff into their life. But I honestly learned so much from Christy that I applied to myself."

Sydney Sweeney’s Christy is slated to release on November 7, 2025.

You Might Like:

Billy Ray Cyrus responds to Miley's touching revelation about 'Secrets'

Billy Ray Cyrus responds to Miley's touching revelation about 'Secrets'
Miley Cyrus released her superhit rendition, Secrets, in September on his dad, Billy Ray Cyrus' birthday

Late singer Tina Turner's adopted son Ike Turner Jr. breathes his last at 67

Late singer Tina Turner's adopted son Ike Turner Jr. breathes his last at 67
Tina Turner adopted Ike Turner Jr. with her ex-husband, Ike Turner, and his former wife, Lorraine Taylor

Amy Schumer sparks buzz with jaw-dropping weight loss: Photos inside

Amy Schumer sparks buzz with jaw-dropping weight loss: Photos inside
The ‘I Feel Pretty’ actress shows off her dramatic weight loss transformation in new photos

Taylor Swift sets record straight on alleged Charli XCX diss track

Taylor Swift sets record straight on alleged Charli XCX diss track
Taylor Swift sets record straight on alleged Charli XCX diss track, 'Actually Romantic'

Are Zayn Malik, Jisoo working on duet? Here’s why BLANKPINK fans think so

Are Zayn Malik, Jisoo working on duet? Here’s why BLANKPINK fans think so
Zayn Malik and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo spark collaboration rumors, BLINKS go wild

Taylor Swift pays homage to Travis Kelce romance in THESE ‘Life of a Showgirl’ songs

Taylor Swift pays homage to Travis Kelce romance in THESE ‘Life of a Showgirl’ songs
Here’s a list of all the songs about Travis Kelce in Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl’ album

Taylor Swift reveals her raw emotions as ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ flops

Taylor Swift reveals her raw emotions as ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ flops
Taylor Swift shares first message as new album ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ fails to impress

Keith Powers, Ryan Destiny confirm engagement after rekindling romance: Photos

Keith Powers, Ryan Destiny confirm engagement after rekindling romance: Photos
Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers’ love story reaches new heights as they announce engagement

Taylor Swift dishes on sweet chat with Ed Sheeran at Selena Gomez’s wedding

Taylor Swift dishes on sweet chat with Ed Sheeran at Selena Gomez’s wedding
Taylor Swift reveals the sweetest moment she shared with Ed Sheeran at Selena Gomez, Benny's wedding

Sabrina Carpenter drops jaws in retro Americana look at 2025 ACL Fest: SEE

Sabrina Carpenter drops jaws in retro Americana look at 2025 ACL Fest: SEE
The ‘Man’s Best Friend’ singer shares a carousel of mesmerizing glimpses from her performance at the 2025 ACL Music Festival

Taylor Swift channels drama, glamour in ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ music video

Taylor Swift channels drama, glamour in ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ music video
Taylor Swift releases haunting ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ music video after premiering it at ‘Life of a Showgirl’ movie event

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex- protégé Aubrey O'Day reacts to rapper's sentencing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex- protégé Aubrey O'Day reacts to rapper's sentencing
The Bad Boy Records CEO was sentenced for four years in prison after found guilty in two abuse charges