Sydney Sweeney spills on secret practice to bring her characters to life

Sydney Sweeney has revealed her distinguished practice of molding herself into a variety of characters.
At the 2025 Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) over the weekend – where she received the prestigious Achievement in Acting award for her upcoming film Christy – the 28-year-old actress opened up about her secret practice that brings her every character to life.
Speaking with HIFF Chief Creative Officer David Nugent during a post-screening Q&A session about her performance in the forthcoming biographical sports drama film, in which she portrays real-life boxer Christy Martin, Sweeney described working in the movie as “a really powerful experience.”
Sharing how Christy Martin’s presence on set helped her understand the character better, the Immaculate actress said, “She kind of became my best friend. Having her with us was a really powerful experience.”
"I've never had the person who I'm portraying watch me. You're never really sure what they're thinking. But as it went on, I just wanted her there the entire time because I was able to study her and listen to her and have her thoughts and opinions there whenever I needed,” she added.
The actress then revealed her secret practice to get into the characters, saying, "I try to lose myself completely for a role, so I try not to carry any of my own stuff into their life. But I honestly learned so much from Christy that I applied to myself."
Sydney Sweeney’s Christy is slated to release on November 7, 2025.