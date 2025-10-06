Are Zayn Malik, Jisoo working on duet? Here’s why BLANKPINK fans think so

Zayn Malik and BLACKPINK star Jisoo might be collaboration soon.
On Sunday, October 5, the 30-year old Korean singer teased a collaboration with a mystery artist via Instagram.
She posted a picture of herself and penned, “a duet is near.”
BLINKS are speculating that her new single Eyes Closed might be a collaboration with the One Direction former member Zayn.
A fan speculated their duet, “IF IT'S REALLY ZAYN MALIK, OMG IDK. hdhgxbdhdbd
Another commented, “I love jisoos new style IT SUITS HER SO WELL. Like I loved elegant jisoo ofc BUT IM REALLY LOVING BADASS JISOO giving me life for real.”
A third teased, “Now im damn sure it’s a collaboration between Jisoo and Zayn. Omg im so happy for both of them. It will be epic.”
On the other hand, Zayn has also recently teased he has a song with a "cool collaborator" coming soon.
During a livestream, he said, “I’ve got some new music coming out soon with another cool collaborator. That is coming out first. We have got some big things lined up. I think next year is going to be a big year.”
On the work front, the music icon will reunite with former bandmate Louis Tomlinson for an upcoming three-part travel Netflix docuseries.