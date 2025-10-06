Home / Entertainment

  • By Hafsa Noor
Are Zayn Malik, Jisoo working on duet? Here’s why BLANKPINK fans think so

Zayn Malik and BLACKPINK star Jisoo might be collaboration soon.

On Sunday, October 5, the 30-year old Korean singer teased a collaboration with a mystery artist via Instagram.

She posted a picture of herself and penned, “a duet is near.”

BLINKS are speculating that her new single Eyes Closed might be a collaboration with the One Direction former member Zayn.

A fan speculated their duet, “IF IT'S REALLY ZAYN MALIK, OMG IDK. hdhgxbdhdbd

Another commented, “I love jisoos new style IT SUITS HER SO WELL. Like I loved elegant jisoo ofc BUT IM REALLY LOVING BADASS JISOO giving me life for real.”

A third teased, “Now im damn sure it’s a collaboration between Jisoo and Zayn. Omg im so happy for both of them. It will be epic.”

On the other hand, Zayn has also recently teased he has a song with a "cool collaborator" coming soon.

During a livestream, he said, “I’ve got some new music coming out soon with another cool collaborator. That is coming out first. We have got some big things lined up. I think next year is going to be a big year.”

On the work front, the music icon will reunite with former bandmate Louis Tomlinson for an upcoming three-part travel Netflix docuseries.

