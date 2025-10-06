Home / Entertainment

Keith Powers, Ryan Destiny confirm engagement after rekindling romance: Photos

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny has levelled up their romance!

Months after rekindling their relationship earlier this year, the lovebirds finally announced getting engaged in a sweet Instagram post on Sunday, October 5.

Sharing a joint post, Keith announced, “engaged to the love of my life.”

Accompanying the gush-worthy caption was a carousel of striking glimpses from the pair’s special day.

The gallery opened with The Perfect Find star resting his head on his 30-year-old fiancée’s lap as they posed on a sofa, followed by another shot that showed Ryan sitting on Keith’s lap as they glared into the camera.

In the snaps, Ryan Destiny also proudly flashed her massive diamond engagement ring.

As the slides progressed, the carousel featured several more intimate and heartwarming glimpses from the couple’s engagement.

Who is Keith Powers?

Keith Tyree Powers, born on August 22, 1992, is an American actor and model, who is well-known for his roles in 2015’s Straight Outta Compton, 2017’s The New Edition Story, and 2024’s Uglies.

Keith Powers age:

Born on August 22, 1992, Keith Powers is 33-year-old as of 2025.

Ryan and Keith Powers:

Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers first crossed paths at the 2015 Teen Vogue party.

How long have Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny been together?

Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny began dating back in 2017 and parted ways four years later in early 2022.

In February 2025, the Oracle actress confirmed rekindling romance with the 33-year-old actor.

