Taylor Swift channels drama, glamour in ‘The Fate of Ophelia’ music video

Taylor Swift has finally released the most-awaited music video for her new single The Fate of Ophelia.
On Sunday, October 5, the pop icon officially dropped the music video after it was debuted at he movie theater release party event for her new album The Life of a Showgirl.
Taylor Swift directed the music video herself, where she rocks different looks.
Fromover-the-top outfits like her old Showgirl style to more dramatic looks inspired by Ophelia from Shakespeare's Hamlet, the Grammy winner rocked every look.
Fans reaction:
Fans were mesmerized by the music video, and they quickly flooded the YouTube comment section to show their love.
A fan praised the musician, “This might be her best mv yet, the visuals, the choreography, the storytelling, the wigs everything is so on point and when you say you can’t be amazed this woman just does it again.”
Another commented, “The video is amazing but can we talk about the fact she brought the Eras Tour dancers to be a part of it? They were literally there with her on tour when she and Travis started, when he went on stage, when she changed the Karma lyrics, and now are here when she's singing about him.”
“I cannot believe she finally chose the best song on the album as lead single . With a mv that gives it justice LOVED LOVED LOVED,” a third noted.
To note, Taylor Swift released The Life of a Showgirl on October 3.