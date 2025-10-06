Home / Entertainment

Taylor Swift sets record straight on alleged Charli XCX diss track

  • By Hafsa Noor
Taylor Swift has cleared the air on rumoured Charli XCX diss track, Actually Romantic.

After the Grammy winner released her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl last week, fans started speculating that her Actually Romantic single might be a diss track about Charli.

Taylor started song with the lyrics, “I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave. High-fived my ex and then you said you’re glad he ghosted me. Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face…”

However, the American singer has recently explained that the song is about a “one-sided, adversarial relationship.”

In the Amazon Music introduction, Taylor revealed that the single is “a song about realising that someone else has kind of had a one-sided, adversarial relationship with you that you didn’t know about. And all of a sudden they start doing too much and they start letting you know that actually.”

She added, “It’s presenting itself as them sort of resenting you or having a problem with you but you take that and just accept it as love and you accept it as attention and affection, and how flattering that somebody has made you such a big part of their reality when you didn’t even think about this.”

Taylor and Charli have worked together in the past, but fans think they've had a tense relationship. 

