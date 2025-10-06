Taylor Swift sets record straight on alleged Charli XCX diss track

Taylor Swift has cleared the air on rumoured Charli XCX diss track, Actually Romantic.
After the Grammy winner released her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl last week, fans started speculating that her Actually Romantic single might be a diss track about Charli.
Taylor started song with the lyrics, “I heard you call me ‘Boring Barbie’ when the coke’s got you brave. High-fived my ex and then you said you’re glad he ghosted me. Wrote me a song saying it makes you sick to see my face…”
However, the American singer has recently explained that the song is about a “one-sided, adversarial relationship.”
In the Amazon Music introduction, Taylor revealed that the single is “a song about realising that someone else has kind of had a one-sided, adversarial relationship with you that you didn’t know about. And all of a sudden they start doing too much and they start letting you know that actually.”
She added, “It’s presenting itself as them sort of resenting you or having a problem with you but you take that and just accept it as love and you accept it as attention and affection, and how flattering that somebody has made you such a big part of their reality when you didn’t even think about this.”
Taylor and Charli have worked together in the past, but fans think they've had a tense relationship.