King Charles marks Duke of Kent's 90th birthday with surprise announcement

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
King Charles III paid homage to the Duke of Kent with heartfelt wish on his 90th birthday.

In honour of The Duke of Kent's milestone birthday on Thursday, October 9, Buckingham Palace has shared a sweet wish on behalf of the 76-year-old monarch, alongside a delightful announcement.

"Wishing The Duke of Kent a very happy birthday - 90 today!," read the message alongside a photo of his majesty with the senior most royal.

The caption further revealed that "Later this month, The King will host a birthday reception for The Duke, who was Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin, at Windsor Castle."

The Duke of Kent is celebrating his 90th birthday just a month after his wife, Katharine, The Duchess of Kent passed away on September 4, 2025 at the age of 92.

Katharine was laid to rest on September 16, 2025, after a private funeral service at Westminster Cathedral.

All members of the Royal Family including the likes of The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton, Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence, King Charles and Queen Camilla were in attendance.

