Sydney Sweeney makes big marriage decision amid growing Scooter Braun romance

Sydney Sweeney is crystal clear about her goals and what she wants in life.
Amid growing romance buzz with Scooter Braun, the Euphoria actress has made a major decision regarding her career and marriage.
The lovebirds – who sparked dating buzz over a month ago – are taking their whirlwind relationship to new heights by going public, prompting speculation about the future of their romance and potential marriage.
However, an insider has disclosed to Page Six that Sweeney is clear about her priorities and knows exactly what she wants from life at this moment.
The source revealed that while her romance with the American film producer continues to blossom and the two grow closer each day, the Immaculate actress still has no wedding plans on her horizon.
According to the tipster, Sydney Sweeney “enjoys spending time” with Braun; however, “Don’t expect any wedding bells… Her number one priority is her career.”
Speaking about their relationship, another source previously noted, “Any restraint in the relationship probably won’t last long when it comes down to his urge to market everything He’ll start posting [about her], he’ll probably get more involved in her career.”
Notably, The White Lotus starlet is currently busy promoting her upcoming biographical sports drama film Christy, for which she recently was honored with the Achievement in Acting award at the 2025 Hamptons International Film Festival.
The movie is also getting Oscar buzz for Sweeney’s incredible role as female boxer Christy Martin.
According to one more insider, while Scooter Braun did not attend the film festivities alongside Sydney Sweeney, the actress was heard gushing over her boyfriend’s business savvy.
“She enjoys having someone to ask advice from about her career,” said the source.
Sydney Sweeney took her romance with Scooter Braun to a new level by inviting him to her 28th birthday bash, which was also attended by the actress’s family.