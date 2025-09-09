Angel Reese urged to demand trade after suspension controversy

A WNBA executive has advised Angel Reese to ask for her trade instead of continuing with the Chicago Sky once the current season ends.
The executive’s statement came after Reese was suspended for a half game by her team for making controversial comments about the Chicago Sky and its players.
In an interview with Dallas Hoops Journal, the executive criticized the Chicago Sky for suspending their top player, calling the team as the worst-managed in the WNBA.
“She needs to get the hell out of there. Chicago is probably the worst-run organization in the league. You’re gonna suspend your best player just because she’s putting pressure on you to get better?" the WNBA exec said.
“That was embarrassing to see. I think Chicago will try to trade her this offseason, but if they don’t, she should request a trade," the statement added.
On the other hand, Reese recenlty said in an interview that the Chicago Sky needs better players to improve which stir controversy.
Although she later apologized, the team still suspended her as a warning or lesson.
Reese is performing well, scoring an average of 14.7 points and grabbing 12.6 rebounds per game, with shooting percentages of 45.8% overall, 18.2% from three-point range and 75.6% on free throws.