Bondi Beach shooting: Suspects arrested after deadly attack at Jewish event

World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Bondi Beach attack: Police reveal gunmen's identities as father and son

Australia's Bondi Beach shooting kills 15 and injures 40 others as police arrest a suspect

  • By Bushra Saleem
Bondi Beach attack: Police reveal gunmens identities as father and son
Bondi Beach attack: Police reveal gunmen's identities as father and son

Australian police have revealed details of the gunmen after a fatal shooting at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

According to NBC News, the death toll from the shooting at the famous Australian beach on Sunday, December 14, has risen to 15, while 40 people remain hospitalised.

Police identified the two suspects as a father and son, ages 50 and 24. The father was shot dead at the scene by the officers, while the 24-year-old was admitted to the hospital after he “suffered critical injuries.”

The authorities also found that the 50-year-old suspect had the legal right to possess a firearm.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said, "He met the eligibility criteria for a firearm's license. So, the firearms licence was to be for a recreational hunting licence."

"There are two types of hunting licence: the ability to hunt on a property or also as part of a hunting club, so a gun club. He was a member of a gun club and was entitled by nature of the Firearms Act to have a firearms licence issued," he continued.

The commissioner further added that the suspect had held a firearms licence since 2015, which allowed him to own the "long arms that he had" as registered guns.

Officials declared the shooting a terrorist event “designed to target” Jewish people during an event to mark the first day of Hanukkah, which was taking place at Bondi Beach today.

Notably, Bondi Beach is one of Australia’s most iconic beaches, with over 2 million tourists visiting in 2024.

Zohran Mamdani mourns victims of Bondi Beach tragedy, calls for unity

Zohran Mamdani mourns victims of Bondi Beach tragedy, calls for unity
Best winter destinations in Europe 2025-2026 unveiled in new survey

Best winter destinations in Europe 2025-2026 unveiled in new survey
UK PM Starmer condemns Bondi Beach shooting targeting Jewish community

UK PM Starmer condemns Bondi Beach shooting targeting Jewish community
Bondi Beach shooting: Suspects arrested after deadly attack at Jewish event

Bondi Beach shooting: Suspects arrested after deadly attack at Jewish event
Belgian woman's phone found 2 years after disappearance in Tasmania

Belgian woman's phone found 2 years after disappearance in Tasmania
Sir Keir Starmer hails King Charles' ‘powerful message’ on cancer awareness

Sir Keir Starmer hails King Charles' ‘powerful message’ on cancer awareness
Belarus frees Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski and other 122 prisoners

Belarus frees Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski and other 122 prisoners
Brown University shooting: 2 students killed, 9 injured, suspect at large

Brown University shooting: 2 students killed, 9 injured, suspect at large
Zoe Ball bids farewell as Emma Willis joins BBC Radio 2

Zoe Ball bids farewell as Emma Willis joins BBC Radio 2
Shotton Colliery Christmas tree vandalism: Two men arrested over damage

Shotton Colliery Christmas tree vandalism: Two men arrested over damage
Nelson house fire and garden explosion claim two lives

Nelson house fire and garden explosion claim two lives
Social Media star Brie Bird passes away at 9 after battling with cancer

Social Media star Brie Bird passes away at 9 after battling with cancer

Latest News

Brown University shooting: Police release ‘person of interest’ from custody

Brown University shooting: Police release ‘person of interest’ from custody
Kourtney Kardashian reunites with ex Scott Disick to celebrate kids birthday

Kourtney Kardashian reunites with ex Scott Disick to celebrate kids birthday
Bondi Beach attack: Police reveal gunmen's identities as father and son

Bondi Beach attack: Police reveal gunmen's identities as father and son