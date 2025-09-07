Aryna Sabalenka makes history after successfully defending US Open title

At the end of an excruciating season filled with near-misses and heartbreak at the final hurdle, Aryna Sabalenka began her third consecutive US Open final with one final chance to win the grand slam title she felt she was owed.
According to Sky News, World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka successfully defended her US Open title with a thrilling 6-4 7-6 (7-3) win over Amanda Anisimova in New York.
Sabalenka sealed a hard-fought victory against Anisimova at Flushing Meadows, making her the first woman to win the tournament in consecutive years since Serena Williams in 2014.
The Belarusian picked up the fourth Grand Slam title of her career as a result, all on hard courts - having now added two New York triumphs to her pair of Australian Open trophies.
"I want to thank everyone who came here, who flew in to be there in my box," said Sabalenka, who fell to her knees after clinching victory with an unreturnable serve and jumped up and down with her coaches in the stands in a scene of utter joy.
"I'm going to reach a lot more finals and I don't care where you are in the world I want you in my box."
Both women were looking to bury recent scar tissue, with Anisimova back in a major final 56 days after her Wimbledon whitewash, while Sabalenka suffered heart-breaking defeats at the Australian Open and French Open - forced to apologise after an ungracious press conference towards winner Coco Gauff at the latter.