Home / World

Joe Biden undergoes Mohs Surgery to treat skin cancer

The former US president announced in May that he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer

Joe Biden undergoes Mohs Surgery to treat skin cancer
Joe Biden undergoes Mohs Surgery to treat skin cancer

Former US President Joe Biden recently underwent skin cancer surgery, his spokeswoman, Kelly Scully, confirmed after he was spotted with a bandage on his forehead.

On Thursday, September 4, the rep shared that Biden had Mohs surgery, a procedure where skin is removed until no evidence of cancer remains.

In recently captured clicks, the 82-year-old had been spotted with a wound on the right side of his head.

Previously in 2023, Biden had a cancerous skin lesion removed from his chest during a routine health screening.

Furthermore, it was revealed in May that he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

"Cancer touches us all," Biden wrote on social media at the time. "Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places."

Biden also had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed in the past, before he became president in 2021.

He has kept a quiet lifestyle and has stayed away from the public eye since leaving the White House in January and has made few public appearances.

The Bidens have long been strong advocates for fighting and curing cancer. Their adult son, Beau, died in 2015 from brain cancer.

You Might Like:

102-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to climb Mount Fuji

102-year-old Japanese man becomes oldest person to climb Mount Fuji
A Japanese man has broken the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to summit Mount Fuji

LEGO $1,000 Star Wars Death Star set sparks fan frenzy

LEGO $1,000 Star Wars Death Star set sparks fan frenzy
The brick-building company has announced its glamorous 'Star Wars', which has broken all previous records

North Korean Leader sports luxurious watch worth $14,000 at military parade

North Korean Leader sports luxurious watch worth $14,000 at military parade
The military parade outing also garnered attention as Kim Jong-un was accompanied by his daughter, Kim Ju-ae

Trump mocks death rumours ahead of dinner with tech titans

Trump mocks death rumours ahead of dinner with tech titans
Elon Musk was notably absent from the dinner President Donald Trump hosted for the top tech CEOs

Electric cars gain momentum with highest sales of 2025 in August

Electric cars gain momentum with highest sales of 2025 in August
The car industry might be on track to comply with the government’s ZEV target

Nobel Peace Prize speculation downplayed by Trump amid global peace talks

Nobel Peace Prize speculation downplayed by Trump amid global peace talks
Multiple countries, including Pakistan have officially nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize

Giorgio Armani, legendary Italian fashion designer passes away at 91

Giorgio Armani, legendary Italian fashion designer passes away at 91
Armani was considered the face of modern Italian elegance and creative design talent with strong business skills

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness wins rare third term after tough race

Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness wins rare third term after tough race
Jamaica elections preliminary results reveal Holness' Labour Party win 34 seats out of 63

Robert Irwin reveals Bindi Irwin 'healing' after 13-year endometriosis fight

Robert Irwin reveals Bindi Irwin 'healing' after 13-year endometriosis fight
‘Dancing With the Stars' winner Bindi Irwin undergoes multiple surgeries due to endometriosis

MrBeast buys NFL? Uncovering truth behind viral YouTube stunt

MrBeast buys NFL? Uncovering truth behind viral YouTube stunt
MrBeast and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sparked buzz with a YouTube video together

Lisbon ‘mourns’ after funicular tragedy claims 15 lives, injures 18

Lisbon ‘mourns’ after funicular tragedy claims 15 lives, injures 18
Portugal declares a day of mourning after Lisbon’s Elevador da Gloria funicular crash

Florida plans to end vaccine mandates for children

Florida plans to end vaccine mandates for children
A move to end Florida vaccine mandates could challenges public health measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases