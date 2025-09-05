Joe Biden undergoes Mohs Surgery to treat skin cancer

Former US President Joe Biden recently underwent skin cancer surgery, his spokeswoman, Kelly Scully, confirmed after he was spotted with a bandage on his forehead.
On Thursday, September 4, the rep shared that Biden had Mohs surgery, a procedure where skin is removed until no evidence of cancer remains.
In recently captured clicks, the 82-year-old had been spotted with a wound on the right side of his head.
Previously in 2023, Biden had a cancerous skin lesion removed from his chest during a routine health screening.
Furthermore, it was revealed in May that he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.
"Cancer touches us all," Biden wrote on social media at the time. "Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places."
Biden also had several non-melanoma skin cancers removed in the past, before he became president in 2021.
He has kept a quiet lifestyle and has stayed away from the public eye since leaving the White House in January and has made few public appearances.
The Bidens have long been strong advocates for fighting and curing cancer. Their adult son, Beau, died in 2015 from brain cancer.