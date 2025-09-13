Akon’s wife Tomeka Thiam files for divorce days before their 29th anniversary

In a shocking new update, Akon’s wife Tomeka Thiam has filed for divorce.
On Friday, September 12, 2025, TMZ reported Thiam – who tied knot with the Lonely singer 28 years ago – has now called it quits on their relationship.
The divorce was filed just four days before the couple would have marked their 29th wedding anniversary on Monday, September 15.
According to court document obtained by the outlet, Thiam has cited the usual irreconcilable differences as the reason for separation.
It was also mentioned that out of Akon’s nine children, the couple shares one minor child – a 17-year-old daughter, Journey – and the rapper’s wife is seeking joint legal custody and sole physical custody of the teen.
Additionally, Tomeka Thiam has asked for spousal support and is seeking to prevent the Right Now singer from receiving any.
The divorce sheds rare light on Akon’s love life, as he’s long been rumored to have multiple wives.
During his interview with DJ Vlad a few years ago, Akon revealed, “I have seven boys and two girls.”
Joking about his love life, the singer said, “I’mma let it stay a rumor. I like this. I like the fact that people are guessing now, I love it. I’m not confirming nor denying. You go online, you may see nine, you might see seven, you might see four. I love it, though.”