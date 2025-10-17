Ace Frehley, KISS co-founder breathes his last at 74

Ace Frehley, the legendary guitarist and cofounder of the rock band KISS, has died at 74 after reportedly suffering a fall at his home, according to multiple media reports.
In a statement to PEOPLE on Thursday, October 16, Frehley’s family announced that the musician died earlier that day in Morristown, New Jersey, following a fall at his home.
“We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth," the statement read.
It added, "We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!"
The saddened news came after TMZ revealed that the Spaceman hitmaker had been on life support after suffering a brain bleed resulting from a fall a few weeks ago.
On September 25, Frehley took to Instagram to share at that time he would have to cancel a scheduled performance the following day in Lancaster, California.
In a statement, he described his fall as “minor” and assured fans that he was “fine,” but his doctors advised him not to travel.
“Ace looks forward to continuing on his tour and finishing work on his next album, Origins Vol. 4,” the statement read.
On Oct. 6, Frehley canceled the rest of his 2025 tour dates “due to ongoing medical issues.”
To note, Frehley was best known as KISS’s Spaceman, a role he created when co-founding the band in 1973.