Victoria Beckham fears for Harper as teen wants to be next Kylie Jenner

Victoria Beckham has hinted that her daughter could become the next Kylie Jenner

Victoria Beckham is said to be “extremely protective” of her Harper, as the teenager begins showing interest in fashion.

As per OK Magazine, a source shared that the fashion designer has hinted that her daughter could become the next Kylie Jenner.

A source said, “Victoria knows all too well how much pressure being in the spotlight can be. The last thing she wants is for Harper to go through the same things she has, it's her biggest fear.”

The tipster went on to explain, “Victoria knows the pitfalls of fame, so is working hard behind the scenes to protect Harper. She's extremely conscious and protective of her.”

Victoria’s concern came after the name “HIKU BY Harper” was filed under two trademarks through H7B Limited, a company Victoria set up in her daughter Harper Seven Beckham’s name.

A source told the publication, “Harper loves fashion and make-up and has already started doing make-up tutorials.”

They added, “The plan is to create a brand aimed at the younger market, taking inspiration for pop culture and Korean beauty.”

The insider went on to say, “The Beckhams are incredibly encouraging parents when it comes to their kids' talents and exploring their hobbies and business ideas. They’re a very entrepreneurial family.”

Harper also took the spotlight this year as she has been appearing more frequently on her mother’s Instagram and even launched her own account earlier this year.

