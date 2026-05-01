Gabe Newell emailed Elon Musk with unusual request for Hideo Kojima

A recent development has come to light in the ongoing trial pitting billionaires Elon Musk and Sam Altman against each other.
The publicly released evidence created waves across social media. An email of Valve founder Gabe Newell, who is the third billionaire in this story, emailed Musk to ask if Hideo Kojima could get a tour of SpaceX.
In an email from October 2018, Newell wrote to Musk telling him that Kojima is interested in exploring space. Newell thought Musk, a founder of SpaceX, might be a good person to talk to. "He'd love to get a SpaceX tour," Newell wrote to Musk, as per PC Gamer.
Musk replied to Newell, stating, "Sure, it would be great to meet Hideo Kojima and he's welcome to see the rocket factory." Whether or not Kojima actually got this tour is unknown, however.
Kojima wrote his biggest wish in his book “The Creative Gene” that if he could have just one wish granted to him in life, it would be to go to space.
Though, he didn't mention he doesn't need to go to the moon or Mars; a "brief orbit" beyond Earth's atmosphere would suffice, he stated, "I would give up anything to make that wish come true: my current place as a game designer, which I've built up for forty-five years; I'm even prepared to throw away my family or my own life. That is how powerfully I--or rather we--yearn for the cosmos."
Moreover, both the billionaires also discussed the fledgling field of AI and believes in it for the future of work.
In these emails, Musk also discussed that his involvement with OpenAI at the time was "very limited," saying he continued to provide "some financial support" and remained updated with Altman every few weeks, stating, "I lost confidence that OpenAI could muster the resources to serve as an effective counterweight to Google / Deepmind and decided to attempt that through Tesla instead."
For those unaware, Musk and Altman co-founded OpenAI in 2015 and now the major conflict centers on whether OpenAI abandoned its original nonprofit mission and misled its early backers