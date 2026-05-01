Spotify launches ‘Verified’ Badge to distinguish human artists from AI

In a significant update, Spotify has launched an official "Verified by Spotify" badge across its platform to distinguish human artists from synthetic-only profiles.
The badge, a light green check mark next to the artist's name, is now determined by an automatic filtering system depending on the profile's engagement history and listener activity, and its compliance with Spotify policies.
With this latest update, the Swedish-music streaming giant will look for live concert dates, merchandise, and linked social accounts.
To detect whether the user is actually a human or AI, Spotify also uses human reviewers to verify profiles "behaving in good faith," based initially on the platform's most searched artists.
Alongside this, Spotify is experimenting with expanded artist information similar to “nutrition labels,” offering users more context about an artist’s background and credibility.
Artists will also gain improved control over how their profiles appear.
The move comes amid increasing concerns regarding AI-generated music flooding the platform. Users have reported an increase in synthetic tracks, AI-only artist profiles, and algorithmic recommendations promoting such content. Spotify has previously received massive backlash for allegedly adding AI-generated songs to the profiles of deceased artists.
The company maintains that it does not favour AI-generated music but actively removes content farms, impersonators, and manipulated profiles.
Moreover, it supports artists using AI responsibly while continuing to refine its policies in response to industry changes.