Royal

Meghan Markle drops Archie, Lilibet’s video picking pumpkin with Prince Harry

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet join Meghan Markle, Prince Harry for 'pumpkin picking' ahead of Halloween

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |


Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are gearing up for spooky season with kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In an exciting family video shared by The Duchess of Sussex on her Instsgram account on Sunday, October 26, Meghan offered fans a glimpse into pumpkin picking for this year's Halloween.

The video opens with rows of the bright orange squashes — and a giant scarecrow protecting them, followed by a short glimpse of her 6-year-old son, Archie, running in what appears to be a corn maze.

Other clips in the video offered a rare peek into Lilibet riding in the cart with the fall squashes and a shot of Meghan pulling a wagon of pumpkins alongside Harry.

The former Suits actress' video – which was captioned “Happy Sunday” was set to California Dreamin’ by The Mamas & the Papas. 

