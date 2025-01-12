California Governor Gavin Newsom declares LA wildfires as worst in US history

California governor Gavin Newsom has labelled the Los Angeles wildfires as the most devastating natural disaster in US history.
As per NBC News, Gavin stated that the fires will be the most destructive, with the highest costs, largest scale and broadest effects.
He indicated that the winds will be the main problem in the next two days, as they could make the fires spread more quickly or become more intense.
Gavin told NBC News, “We've got these winds coming back this evening, Sunday night, we've got peak winds on Monday. We're going to see 50mph gusts."
He added that “there could be flare-ups in new places.”
Gavin has also issued a new executive order as part of his preparation to begin recovery efforts in response to the disaster.
He said, “Here's the big thing. I'm worried about issues of rebuilding. One thing I won't give in to is delay. Delay is denial for people. Lives, traditions, places, torn apart, torn asunder. Families, schools, community centres," he added.
At least 16 people have been confirmed dead in the wildfires so far and the death toll is expected to increase as search operations begin in neighbourhoods that have been completely destroyed.
Meanwhile, satellite images revealed shocking details about the extent of the fires and how quickly they spread.
On the morning of January 7, severe drought conditions and strong winds, reaching up to 100 miles per hour, contribute to the spread of wildfires in the wealthy Los Angeles neighbourhood of Palisades.