Ben Affleck gives surprising reaction on ex Ana de Armas split with Tom Cruise

  • By Riba Shaikh
Ben Affleck's feelings over ex Ana de Armas' break up with Tom Cruise has been revealed.

The Good Will Hunting actor - who dated Ana between 2019 - 2021 is said to be "happy" that the Ghosted actor is finally "back on the market" after her "sudden" split from the Mission: Impossible hit maker.

Ana and Tom's split was confirmed by an inside source only last week.

They reportedly parted their ways somewhere after July when they were photographed during an intimate getaway in Vermont, followed by their vacation in Menorca, Spain - after being together since February of this year. 

Now an insider has lift the curtain on The Accountant actor's thoughts on Ana's love life as he is not only happy that she's single again -but also considering to rekindle his romance with her.

"He’s planning to reach out and check in; he basically wants to test the waters and see what his chances are for a reunion," the source told Closer magazine.

They continued, "He’d love to see if there’s something there because she’s someone he hasn’t been able to forget."

"Even when he was with J.Lo he’d bring her up to friends and talk about how great she is. Their chemistry was off the charts, but the timing was all wrong back then," added the tipster.

This update came just days after an insider close to the 37-year-old actress confirmed to PEOPLE that Tom is a "dear friend and mentor" to her, and she "very much enjoys spending time with him."

"She's single, though, and has been for a while," the source added.

