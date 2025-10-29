Prince Harry ‘exposed’ Meta’s ‘wicked, evil’ policies in bombshell statement

Prince Harry has “exposed” Meta’s “evil” and “wicked” policies that are harming children.
The Duke of Sussex recently appeared on Hasan Minjah Doesn’t Know podcast, in which he made bombshell claims about the technology company.
He said, "A whistleblower came forward from Meta, exposing the written policies, right? The written policies that were acceptable within Meta regarding their chat bots, not someone else's content, not someone else's creation, their own internal chat bots.”
Meghan Markle’s husband added, "Meta had written a policy that basically allowed these chatbots to flirt with children. When they were exposed in the Reuters story, they turned around and said, 'Oh, that was a mistake. We've now removed that wording.'”
Harry asked “how could that possibly be a mistake? It went all the way up to your legal team."
While calling out the “really evil, wicked people”, the duke suggested that parents should not post their kids on social media.
He also warned audience about the bad side of “AI”, noting that parents should be “concerned and cautious.”
For the same reason, Harry and Meghan have not revealed faces of their kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The Spare author concluded the discussion by sharing that "21" is an appropirate age to let kids decide for themselves.