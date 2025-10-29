King Willem meets key representatives at Palace Noordeinde for critical talks 

King Willem-Alexander welcomed key representatives from different regions at Palace Noordeinde for significant negotiations.
On Wednesday, October 29, the Netherlands Royal Family took to their Instagram account to release the official statement of His Majesty from the crucial Royal event.
For the key meeting, the 58-year-old monarch received Royal guests from the United States of America, the Republic of São Tomé, and Nepal.
"At the North End Palace, the King receives Ambassador Popolo of the United States of America, Ambassador Dos Ramos Cassandra of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe, and Ambassador Lamsal of Nepal, respectively," King Willem’s office stated in the caption.
They continued, "Shortly after they arrive in the Netherlands, the King receives the new ambassadors at Palace Noordeinde. They offer their credentials there. These are two letters from a foreign head of state to the King."
"The first letter states that the ambassador's predecessor has been recalled. The second letter shows that the diplomat is authorized to speak on behalf of his head of state or government," the Palace shared.
They additionally explained that the letter was issued to strengthen good relations between the countries.
This update comes a few days after King Willem-Alexander celebrated Amsterdam’s 750th Anniversary with his wife, Queen Máxima.
On October 27, the royal couple stepped out for the annual celebrations alongside the next heir to the Netherlands throne, and their daughter, Princess of Orange, Catharina-Amalia.