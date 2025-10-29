Prince Harry’s new explosive interview gets dramatic over ‘Spare’ confession

Prince Harry was subtly called out for his “allowance” claim in his latest bombshell interview.
On October 29, the Duke of Sussex, 44, appeared on Hasan Minjah Doesn’t Know podcast, in which he reacted on his major claim in Spare.
The host started with, “You've always been one to share how you feel and you were really vulnerable in your memoir, Spare. And I know there was a lot of pain in those pages.”
Later on, Hasan recalled Harry’s quote, “There was a moment in the book that really shook me to my core, and it was this quote: ‘Each year I received from Pa an official clothing allowance, but that was strictly for formal wear, suits and ties, ceremonial outfits.”
While subtly taking a dig at the duke, he noted, “For my everyday casual looks, I'd go to TK Maxx, the discount store. I was particularly fond of their once-a-year sale when they'd be flush with items from Gap or J Crew items that had just come out of season or were slightly damaged.”
Harry started to laugh at Hasan’s hilarious dig and admitted “it was hard.”
In the same interview, Meghan Markle's husband also revealed that he has no plans for US citizenship.