Royal

King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry shares US citizenship plans

King Charles shares first message after Prince Harry's jaw-dropping interview on Hasan Minhaj podcast

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry shares US citizenship plans
King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry shares US citizenship plans

King Charles has released the first message after Prince Harry’s bombshell claim about US citizenship.

On October 29, the British monarch took to Instagram to share a surprising message along with exclusive pictures.

His Majesty shared photos from his recent visit to London's renowned Hindu Neasden Temple along with Queen Camilla.

Charles penned, “Celebrating 30 years of @NeasdenTemple! Earlier today, The King and Queen visited Europe’s first traditional Hindu stone temple. Both The King and Queen have been to the Temple before. In 1996, His Majesty, as Prince of Wales, made an official visit, the year after it opened."

The monarch added, “During today’s engagement, Their Majesties met worshippers and representatives from community and social impact initiatives supported by the Temple, including The Felix Project and Women of the World (WoW).”

During the outing, the royal couple received traditional flower garlands whilst extending festive greetings to the congregation at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir.

Moreover, the religious leaders tied a sacred nada chadi, a traditional thread, around the King and Queen's right wrists in a symbolic ritual.

Charles’ surprising message comes after Harry revealed his US citizenship plans during his appearance on the Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know podcast.

The duke claimed that has “no plans” to be a US citizen.

Harry moved to California with Meghan Markle and their kids after stepping back from their royal roles in 2020.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Meghan Markle relives 'date night' with Prince Harry after Duke's shocking podcast

Meghan Markle relives 'date night' with Prince Harry after Duke's shocking podcast
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a thrilling Dodgers vs. Blue Jays clash at Dodger Stadium

Prince William drops first statement after Harry's surprise 'Spare' admission

Prince William drops first statement after Harry's surprise 'Spare' admission
Kensington Palace issues urgent message just hours after Prince Harry's new interview

Prince Harry ‘exposed’ Meta’s ‘wicked, evil’ policies in bombshell statement

Prince Harry ‘exposed’ Meta’s ‘wicked, evil’ policies in bombshell statement
Prince Harry gives jaw-dropping response on why he and Meghan Markle don't post photos of Archie, Lilibet's faces

Prince Harry’s new explosive interview gets dramatic over ‘Spare’ confession

Prince Harry’s new explosive interview gets dramatic over ‘Spare’ confession
Prince Harry gets subtly called out for his 'allowance' confession in ‘Spare’ memoir

King Willem meets key representatives at Palace Noordeinde for critical talks

King Willem meets key representatives at Palace Noordeinde for critical talks
The Dutch King hosted several significant leaders at Palace without Queen Máxima

Prince Harry reacts to Taylor Swift, Charli xcx's feud: 'Oh no'

Prince Harry reacts to Taylor Swift, Charli xcx's feud: 'Oh no'
The Duke of Sussex joined Hasan Minhaj's podcast to talk about AI, life in the US, and social media effects on children

Prince Harry breaks silence on U.S. citizenship in new hour-long interview

Prince Harry breaks silence on U.S. citizenship in new hour-long interview
The Duke of Sussex discussed American life, social media, his bombshell memoir, 'Spare' in sensational new podcast

Sarah Ferguson's career takes big hit after Prince Andrew gives up titles

Sarah Ferguson's career takes big hit after Prince Andrew gives up titles
Sarah Ferguson to get dropped by 'This Morning, Loose Women' amid Prince Andrew drama

King Charles to lose patience with Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's bold stand

King Charles to lose patience with Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's bold stand
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's constant schemes over Royal lodge 'push King Charles to breaking point'

Royal Family Member's grand gesture leaves artist overwhelmed

Royal Family Member's grand gesture leaves artist overwhelmed
Royal Family Member's thoughtful Act leaves artist in awe

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie secretly leave UK amid Prince Andrew, Fergie's sufferings

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie secretly leave UK amid Prince Andrew, Fergie's sufferings
Princess Eugenie and Beatrice fly out of UK after alleged secret meeting with Prince William over Royal Lodge rift

Queen Mary charms in elegant red gown as she joins Frederik for State Banquet

Queen Mary charms in elegant red gown as she joins Frederik for State Banquet
King Frederik X and Queen Mary make regal appearance at State Visit hosted by Latvia’s President Edgars Rinkēvičs