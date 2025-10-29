King Charles breaks silence after Prince Harry shares US citizenship plans

King Charles has released the first message after Prince Harry’s bombshell claim about US citizenship.
On October 29, the British monarch took to Instagram to share a surprising message along with exclusive pictures.
His Majesty shared photos from his recent visit to London's renowned Hindu Neasden Temple along with Queen Camilla.
Charles penned, “Celebrating 30 years of @NeasdenTemple! Earlier today, The King and Queen visited Europe’s first traditional Hindu stone temple. Both The King and Queen have been to the Temple before. In 1996, His Majesty, as Prince of Wales, made an official visit, the year after it opened."
The monarch added, “During today’s engagement, Their Majesties met worshippers and representatives from community and social impact initiatives supported by the Temple, including The Felix Project and Women of the World (WoW).”
During the outing, the royal couple received traditional flower garlands whilst extending festive greetings to the congregation at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir.
Moreover, the religious leaders tied a sacred nada chadi, a traditional thread, around the King and Queen's right wrists in a symbolic ritual.
Charles’ surprising message comes after Harry revealed his US citizenship plans during his appearance on the Hasan Minhaj Doesn't Know podcast.
The duke claimed that has “no plans” to be a US citizen.
Harry moved to California with Meghan Markle and their kids after stepping back from their royal roles in 2020.