Prince William drops first statement after Harry's surprise 'Spare' admission 

Prince William has shared his first video message after his estranged brother made a rare comment on his explosive memoir, Spare, in a new interview.
The Prince of Wales – who will attend the 2025 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 5 – took to his Instagram account to highlight the importance of ocean crises before the star-studded event.
On Wednesday, October 29, the next heir to the British throne captioned his post, "Our oceans – responsible for feeding billions, regulating our climate, and producing the air we breathe – are in crisis. Their future depends on action that’s needed now."
"Our Finalists to Revive Our Oceans are making waves to meet this challenge: The High Seas Treaty @highseasalliance has become the first-ever global legal framework for Marine Protected Areas on the High Seas, aiming to protect marine life and secure the future of our oceans," the Prince and Princess of Wales’ joint account noted.
The future King also shed light on the High Seas Treaty’s latest initiative of becoming the first-ever global legal framework for Marine Protected Areas on the High Seas.
This update comes shortly after the Duke of Sussex reacted to his major claim in his sensational memoir, Spare.
During Prince Harry’s appearance at the Hasan Minjah Doesn’t Know podcast, the host mocked the father-of-two on his allowance for shopping from TK Maxx, the discount store.
The mocking referenced his claims in Spare, where he stated, "Each year I received from Pa an official clothing allowance, but that was strictly for formal wear, suits and ties, ceremonial outfits."
To which, the 41-year-old British Royal Family member cheekily replied, "It was hard."
For those unaware, Prince Harry published his memoir, Spare, on January 10, 2023, nearly two years after he stripped down his Royal titles in 2020.