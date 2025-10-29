Royal

Prince William drops first statement after Harry's surprise 'Spare' admission

Kensington Palace issues urgent message just hours after Prince Harry's new interview

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Prince William drops first statement after Harrys surprise Spare admission
Prince William drops first statement after Harry's surprise 'Spare' admission 

Prince William has shared his first video message after his estranged brother made a rare comment on his explosive memoir, Spare, in a new interview. 

The Prince of Wales – who will attend the 2025 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on November 5 – took to his Instagram account to highlight the importance of ocean crises before the star-studded event.

On Wednesday, October 29, the next heir to the British throne captioned his post, "Our oceans – responsible for feeding billions, regulating our climate, and producing the air we breathe – are in crisis. Their future depends on action that’s needed now."

"Our Finalists to Revive Our Oceans are making waves to meet this challenge: The High Seas Treaty @highseasalliance has become the first-ever global legal framework for Marine Protected Areas on the High Seas, aiming to protect marine life and secure the future of our oceans," the Prince and Princess of Wales’ joint account noted.

The future King also shed light on the High Seas Treaty’s latest initiative of becoming the first-ever global legal framework for Marine Protected Areas on the High Seas.

This update comes shortly after the Duke of Sussex reacted to his major claim in his sensational memoir, Spare.

During Prince Harry’s appearance at the Hasan Minjah Doesn’t Know podcast, the host mocked the father-of-two on his allowance for shopping from TK Maxx, the discount store.

The mocking referenced his claims in Spare, where he stated, "Each year I received from Pa an official clothing allowance, but that was strictly for formal wear, suits and ties, ceremonial outfits."

To which, the 41-year-old British Royal Family member cheekily replied, "It was hard."

For those unaware, Prince Harry published his memoir, Spare, on January 10, 2023, nearly two years after he stripped down his Royal titles in 2020.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince Harry ‘exposed’ Meta’s ‘wicked, evil’ policies in bombshell statement

Prince Harry ‘exposed’ Meta’s ‘wicked, evil’ policies in bombshell statement
Prince Harry gives jaw-dropping response on why he and Meghan Markle don't post photos of Archie, Lilibet's faces

Prince Harry’s new explosive interview gets dramatic over ‘Spare’ confession

Prince Harry’s new explosive interview gets dramatic over ‘Spare’ confession
Prince Harry gets subtly called out for his 'allowance' confession in ‘Spare’ memoir

King Willem meets key representatives at Palace Noordeinde for critical talks

King Willem meets key representatives at Palace Noordeinde for critical talks
The Dutch King hosted several significant leaders at Palace without Queen Máxima

Prince Harry reacts to Taylor Swift, Charli xcx's feud: 'Oh no'

Prince Harry reacts to Taylor Swift, Charli xcx's feud: 'Oh no'
The Duke of Sussex joined Hasan Minhaj's podcast to talk about AI, life in the US, and social media effects on children

Prince Harry breaks silence on U.S. citizenship in new hour-long interview

Prince Harry breaks silence on U.S. citizenship in new hour-long interview
The Duke of Sussex discussed American life, social media, his bombshell memoir, 'Spare' in sensational new podcast

Sarah Ferguson's career takes big hit after Prince Andrew gives up titles

Sarah Ferguson's career takes big hit after Prince Andrew gives up titles
Sarah Ferguson to get dropped by 'This Morning, Loose Women' amid Prince Andrew drama

King Charles to lose patience with Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's bold stand

King Charles to lose patience with Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's bold stand
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's constant schemes over Royal lodge 'push King Charles to breaking point'

Royal Family Member's grand gesture leaves artist overwhelmed

Royal Family Member's grand gesture leaves artist overwhelmed
Royal Family Member's thoughtful Act leaves artist in awe

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie secretly leave UK amid Prince Andrew, Fergie's sufferings

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie secretly leave UK amid Prince Andrew, Fergie's sufferings
Princess Eugenie and Beatrice fly out of UK after alleged secret meeting with Prince William over Royal Lodge rift

Queen Mary charms in elegant red gown as she joins Frederik for State Banquet

Queen Mary charms in elegant red gown as she joins Frederik for State Banquet
King Frederik X and Queen Mary make regal appearance at State Visit hosted by Latvia’s President Edgars Rinkēvičs

Buckingham Palace issues important update amid Sarah Ferguson's memoir plans

Buckingham Palace issues important update amid Sarah Ferguson's memoir plans
Sarah Ferguson is reportedly planning to follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps by releasing a bombshell memoir after losing royal title

Meghan Markle steps out with Harry after revealing Archie, Lilibet's faces

Meghan Markle steps out with Harry after revealing Archie, Lilibet's faces
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make rare appearance at Game 4 of the 2025 World Series