Meghan Markle relives 'date night' with Prince Harry after Duke's shocking podcast

Meghan Markle has given fans a glimpse into her date night with Prince Harry after the Duke of Sussex made an appearance on a headline-making podcast.
On Wednesday, October 29, Meghan turned to her Instagram Stories to share the sweet clips from the day before, when the couple attended Game 4 of the 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays.
Alongside the behind-the-scenes footage from the game night, the mom-of-two also shared a snap of Harry and herself with Magic Johnson and his wife, Cookie Johnson, who were seated right behind them during the match.
For the Tuesday outing, the couple were seated in the first row and were seen supporting the Dodgers as they twinned with matching team caps.
The adorable social media update came hours after Prince Harry's surprising appearance on Hasan Minhaj's podcast that was premiered on YouTube.
In the podcast, the pair talked about Harry's life in the US, the effect of social media on children, Spare, AI and much more.
Moreover, the Tuesday outing was also not without a hassle, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly were booed for getting royal treatment with their seating.
The pair were sitting front and centre in ultra-exclusive seats, right in front of Magic Johnson and baseball legend Sandy Koufax.
Magic is one of the owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Sandy pitched 12 seasons with the Dodgers, so when clicks surfaced showing the Sussexes seated ahead of them, many viewers took offence.