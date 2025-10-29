Royal

Meghan Markle relives 'date night' with Prince Harry after Duke's shocking podcast

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a thrilling Dodgers vs. Blue Jays clash at Dodger Stadium

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Meghan Markle relives date night with Prince Harry after Dukes shocking podcast
Meghan Markle relives 'date night' with Prince Harry after Duke's shocking podcast

Meghan Markle has given fans a glimpse into her date night with Prince Harry after the Duke of Sussex made an appearance on a headline-making podcast.

On Wednesday, October 29, Meghan turned to her Instagram Stories to share the sweet clips from the day before, when the couple attended Game 4 of the 2025 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Alongside the behind-the-scenes footage from the game night, the mom-of-two also shared a snap of Harry and herself with Magic Johnson and his wife, Cookie Johnson, who were seated right behind them during the match.

Picture Credit: Meghan Markle/ Instagram
Picture Credit: Meghan Markle/ Instagram 

For the Tuesday outing, the couple were seated in the first row and were seen supporting the Dodgers as they twinned with matching team caps.

The adorable social media update came hours after Prince Harry's surprising appearance on Hasan Minhaj's podcast that was premiered on YouTube.

In the podcast, the pair talked about Harry's life in the US, the effect of social media on children, Spare, AI and much more.

Moreover, the Tuesday outing was also not without a hassle, as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly were booed for getting royal treatment with their seating.

The pair were sitting front and centre in ultra-exclusive seats, right in front of Magic Johnson and baseball legend Sandy Koufax.

Magic is one of the owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Sandy pitched 12 seasons with the Dodgers, so when clicks surfaced showing the Sussexes seated ahead of them, many viewers took offence.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Prince William drops first statement after Harry's surprise 'Spare' admission

Prince William drops first statement after Harry's surprise 'Spare' admission
Kensington Palace issues urgent message just hours after Prince Harry's new interview

Prince Harry ‘exposed’ Meta’s ‘wicked, evil’ policies in bombshell statement

Prince Harry ‘exposed’ Meta’s ‘wicked, evil’ policies in bombshell statement
Prince Harry gives jaw-dropping response on why he and Meghan Markle don't post photos of Archie, Lilibet's faces

Prince Harry’s new explosive interview gets dramatic over ‘Spare’ confession

Prince Harry’s new explosive interview gets dramatic over ‘Spare’ confession
Prince Harry gets subtly called out for his 'allowance' confession in ‘Spare’ memoir

King Willem meets key representatives at Palace Noordeinde for critical talks

King Willem meets key representatives at Palace Noordeinde for critical talks
The Dutch King hosted several significant leaders at Palace without Queen Máxima

Prince Harry reacts to Taylor Swift, Charli xcx's feud: 'Oh no'

Prince Harry reacts to Taylor Swift, Charli xcx's feud: 'Oh no'
The Duke of Sussex joined Hasan Minhaj's podcast to talk about AI, life in the US, and social media effects on children

Prince Harry breaks silence on U.S. citizenship in new hour-long interview

Prince Harry breaks silence on U.S. citizenship in new hour-long interview
The Duke of Sussex discussed American life, social media, his bombshell memoir, 'Spare' in sensational new podcast

Sarah Ferguson's career takes big hit after Prince Andrew gives up titles

Sarah Ferguson's career takes big hit after Prince Andrew gives up titles
Sarah Ferguson to get dropped by 'This Morning, Loose Women' amid Prince Andrew drama

King Charles to lose patience with Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's bold stand

King Charles to lose patience with Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson's bold stand
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's constant schemes over Royal lodge 'push King Charles to breaking point'

Royal Family Member's grand gesture leaves artist overwhelmed

Royal Family Member's grand gesture leaves artist overwhelmed
Royal Family Member's thoughtful Act leaves artist in awe

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie secretly leave UK amid Prince Andrew, Fergie's sufferings

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie secretly leave UK amid Prince Andrew, Fergie's sufferings
Princess Eugenie and Beatrice fly out of UK after alleged secret meeting with Prince William over Royal Lodge rift

Queen Mary charms in elegant red gown as she joins Frederik for State Banquet

Queen Mary charms in elegant red gown as she joins Frederik for State Banquet
King Frederik X and Queen Mary make regal appearance at State Visit hosted by Latvia’s President Edgars Rinkēvičs

Buckingham Palace issues important update amid Sarah Ferguson's memoir plans

Buckingham Palace issues important update amid Sarah Ferguson's memoir plans
Sarah Ferguson is reportedly planning to follow in Prince Harry’s footsteps by releasing a bombshell memoir after losing royal title