Billie Eilish delivers powerful message during WSJ Innovator Awards speech

Billie Eilish used her platform at the 2025 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards in New York City to share a heartfelt message about empathy and compassion.
During her acceptance speech, the Birds of a Feather singer delivered a powerful message to billionaires, urging them to practice empathy and give their money away.
Eilish said, “We're in a time right now where the world is really really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than kind of ever, especially in our country.”
The Blue singer continued, “And I'd say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things and maybe give it to some people that need it.”
She mentioned, “Love you all, but there's a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. And if you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away Geordies. Love you guys. Thank you so much.”
For the night, the lovely singer kept her look understated yet chic, pairing a structured dark blazer with a soft blue button-down and matching skirt.
To note, at the 2025 WSJ Innovator Awards Billie Eilish was honored with the Music Innovator Award.