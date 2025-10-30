Selena Gomez makes bombshell revelation about her new song ‘In The Dark’

Selena Gomez has surprised fans with a major revelation about her new single In The Dark.
While walking at the red carpet for her annual charity gala, the 2025 Rare Impact Fund Benefit, held on October 29 in Los Angeles, the Only Murder In The Building star admitted the track was actually recorded years ago, long before Nobody Wants This was announced.
Gomez was asked, “Are you a fan of the show?”
She replied, “Yes, I actually just watched it because it was my first time watching it. So I'm a huge fan and it was an honour to do a song.”
Upon asking about the inspiration behind the song, Gomez stated, “It actually was a song that I had for a couple of years and it actually worked perfectly with what they were doing so I thought I would do something cute for my fans.”
The Calm Down singer’s confession came after Gomez released a music video on October 23, for her new track In the Dark, which is featured on Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack.
Gomez, 33, stuns in all-black ensembles in the cinematic video directed by Luke Orlando, where she belts out an emotional ode to unconditional love.
The new track follows the release of Gomez's collaborative album I Said I Loved You First with now-husband Benny Blanco.