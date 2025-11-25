Royal

Meghan Markle makes strategic move to increase As Ever sales

Meghan Markle makes delightful announcement to increase sales of her lifestyle brand ahead of Christmas

  • By Hafsa Noor
Meghan Markle made a powerful move to generate more sales of her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Sussex announced a 20 percent off sale via email for the Black Friday weekend.

The message read, “We're over the moon to spread the news: Our Signature Fruit Spread Gift Box is on Oprah's Favourite Things this year! As Oprah says on OprahDaily.com, 'Before my neighbour Meghan started her business, she shared her homemade recipes with us. I love to drizzle it on an English muffin, or yoghurt, or ice cream.”

It continued, “I also love bringing a jam or preserves as a hostess gift, and with this pretty box set of range marmalade, raspberry and strawberry spread, just add a bow and you're ready to go. We're honoured to be included in the season's quintessential guide to gifting.”

While concluding the note, Meghan noted, “So much love is poured into each recipe to bring the brightness and warmth of the garden to your home in every season.”

The Suits star launched her company in April 2025, and with Netflix's support, it's seen significant growth.

As Ever sells food products including raspberry spread, wildflower honey with honeycomb, various herbal teas, crepe mix and more.

