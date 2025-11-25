King Charles 'concerned' about Andrew, Sarah's mental health amid crisis

Royal

  • By Riba Shaikh
Some members of the Royal Family are said to be concerned about Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten's mental health as they continue to deal with a slew of controversies.

King Charles formally stripped Andrew of his royal titles earlier this month in the wake of renewed investigation into his ties with the late sex offender and paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

Not only the former duke lost all his titles, he was also asked to evict the Royal Lodge - where he has been living with his ex-wife since 2003.

Since falling from the grace, the couple is said to be in a not very good condition, as Sarah reportedly has been having very intense conversations with the staff.

While, Andrew is also equally disturb as his troubles are likely to get bigger with time when new details into his ties with Epstein will emerge.

Now, a royal expert has lift the curtain on behind the palace door situation, where some of the members are said to be concerned about Andrew and Fergie's well-being.

Royal author Robert Jobson was asked about how the pair were coping, to which he responded, "Not very well, I don’t think."

"I believe even members of the Royal family who have taken action are concerned about both their mental health," Rob told The Sun.

The author further explained that "Most of all, though, you have to be concerned about the victims of the Epstein scandal, and that to me is the biggest worry. They're human beings. A lot has been taken away."

This revelations from the royal author came just days after the report that claimed the mother of Princess Beatrice and Eugenie has been offered a six-figure sum for a tell-all interview.

