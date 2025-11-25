Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demands 'authencity' after Kate’s reconciliation effort

Princess Kate has reportedly urged reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly seeking “authenticity” in their family interactions following Princess Kate’s recent attempts at reconciliation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation released a report showing young people demanding authentic leadership in the digital age.

The nonprofit, now in its third year of Insight Sessions with over 100 participants aged 10–25, highlighted what it calls a “troubling vacuum.”

“Across every geography, young people distinguished between influencers and true leaders. Influencers, they explained, are ‘performative,’ ‘inauthentic,’ and ‘profit-motivated.’”

The report also noted that, although technology offers benefits, young people often feel burdened by its “overwhelming” presence.

The document continued, “Three out of four young people told us technology plays a positive role in their lives.”

It added, “‘Growing up in the digital age has its advantages,’ explained a Canadian participant. ‘Whether it’s socialising with friends, academics or work, [technology] has made my life more efficient in so many ways.’”

“Yet when asked to describe that same digital experience, they reached for words like ‘overwhelming,’ ‘confusing,’ and ‘overstimulating.’”

“One American young person captured it perfectly: ‘There’s so much stuff that’s being pushed on you that you don’t know what’s true and what’s not… we live in a landscape where we have to second guess everything constantly.’”

This year’s report surveyed 106 young people from Australia, Canada, Panama, the UK, and the US, revealing their views on AI and social media. Nearly half praised AI’s role in personalized learning, calling it a free, accessible tutor.

Notably, this insightful report came after Princess Kate has reportedly urged reconciliation between Prince William and Prince Harry, citing concerns over her and King Charles’s health. Sources say William is cautiously open to a truce, but a full reconciliation remains stalled.

