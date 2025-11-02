Entertainment

North West shines in glam Halloween look as Kardashian family celebrates in style

The 11-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West joined her famous family in celebrating the spooky seaso

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
North West stole the spotlight this Halloween with a glamorous costume that left fans in awe.

The 11-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West joined her famous family in celebrating the spooky season, as the Kardashian clan once again turned the holiday into a full-on fashion moment.

A TikTok sensation was spotted on the app dressed as a tiger wearing a skirt, showing off striking yellow feline eyes, seemingly enhanced by a filter.

At another point, North channeled streamer Kai Cenat, with friends dressed as his Streamer University castmates Ray and Tota.

On the other hand, Khloé Kardashian also enjoyed the spooky spirit of Halloween as she matched with True, Tatum, and niece Dream in sweet Care Bear costumes.

Khloé’s new Halloween pictures included appearances from Kim Kardashian and her daughter Chicago, 7.

Both joined in on the fun, wearing matching Care Bear outfits that completed the family’s festive theme.

Another snap showed Tatum in his Care Bear outfit, clutching a candy-filled pail after a fun evening of trick-or-treating.

Another photo showed Khloé and Kim with their seven-year-old daughters, True and Chicago, all twinning in pink Care Bear suits.

Khloé captioned her family album, “Life is better when I have my cubs with me.”

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner kept her Halloween celebrations low-key, choosing not to share photos of her two children.

