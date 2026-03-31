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Kanye West's London gig at risk as UK antisemitism charity flags concerns

The 'Donda' hitmaker set to perform at London's Wireless Festival in July of this year

Kanye Wests London gig at risk as UK antisemitism charity flags concerns
Kanye West's London gig at risk as UK antisemitism charity flags concerns 

Days after returning to the music scene with his AI-free studio album, Bully, Kanye West has erupted in new controversy. 

The Donda hitmaker, known for his controversial persona, was taken on board by the London Wireless Festival organizers on Monday, March 30.  

According to Far Out magazine, Ye, formerly identified as Kanye, has been booked to perform for the first time in eleven years at Finsbury Park in London this year, from July 10 to 12.

Apart from his London performance, the father of four will also perform in the Netherlands, Italy, France, Spain and Portugal as part of his European tour. 

However, as announced by the festival's organizing team, the United Kingdom's leading charity foundation condemns the Grammy-winning musician's upcoming performance due to his previous anti-semitic controversy. 

The Campaign Against Antisemitism flag their concerns about offering Ye a significant platform, despite his controversial tweet about the Nazi community. 

Last year, Kanye West made headlines for his racial and anti-Semitic comments. At the time he wrote on his official X account, "I’m a Nazi… I love Hitler."

Now the charity's representative called out his upcoming gig, saying, "Kanye West has dedicated years of his life to trying to incite his followers to hate Jews. He has more followers than there are Jews on Earth, so his incitement has a huge impact."

"His cycle of apology and relapse has become a routine, so as with any addict, once again we must wait to see if this time is any different," the spokesperson noted.

Despite his public apology over his remarks, the charity demanded that he cancel his shows in the wake of his controversial tweets.  

So far, Kanye West, who released his twelfth studio album, Bully, last week, has yet to respond to this backlash.  

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