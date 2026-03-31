Taylor Swift’s jaw-dropping 'Elizabeth Taylor' video features the late star 

Taylor Swift has finally unveiled the jaw-dropping music video for her new song, Elizabeth Taylor.
The Life of Showgirl crooner officially released the iconic music clip, which also features the legendary singer, on Tuesday, March 31.
As soon as the new video dropped on Apple and Spotify Premium, it became a fan favorite, as Swift expressed her fascination with the late musician, Elizabeth Taylor, who ruled the 1950s era with her charismatic persona.
In the viral footage, the 14-time Grammy-winning musician did not cast herself, but she honoured Taylor by assembling previous glimpses of the deceased singer.
The clips include shots from films, including Cleopatra, Father of the Bride, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, A Place in the Sun, Giant, Suddenly, Last Summer, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, and Julia Misbehaves.
This update came a few months after Taylor Swift released her most anticipated studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, in October.
At the time, the Shake It Off crooner revealed that she had asked permission from the estate of Elizabeth Taylor to feature in the song.
For those unaware, the legendary singer died at the age of 73 in 2011.